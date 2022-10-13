The St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) is currently participating in the 23rd Annual US-Africa Trade & Investment Conference (AfrICANDO) 2022 in Miami Florida from October 10-13 2022, which brings together business leaders, investment promotion authorities, and other government officials to showcase trade and investment opportunities.

According to www.agoacsonetwork.org, AfrICANDO is designed to assist civil society organizations (CSOs), micro, small, and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs), and the African Diaspora in creating linkages with US businesses and other stakeholders by navigating US-Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation using AGOA benefits; reaching new markets; expanding their distribution networks; generating end client inquiries; increasing their product/service visibility, and leveraging African Diaspora skills, investment and advocacy to fast track development

Areas of focus for the conference include Trade and Investment; Health Security: Health is Wealth, Climate and Food Security; Tourism; Miami Gateway Initiative and Pharma Hub.

In keeping with its trade promotion mandate, SKIPA is using the event to showcase export-ready locally made products such as; Pure Niceness by Winnielle, Sugar Town Organics, Old Road Rum Company and Brinley Gold Shipwreck Rum.

The agency is also utilizing the event to highlight the array of investment opportunities available in St. Kitts under the strategic priority sectors such as Tourism; Financial Services; ICT, Agriculture; Light Manufacturing; Education Services and Renewable Energy.

St. Kitts and Nevis is represented by Stanley Jacobs, Director of Investment Promotion and Janelle Mills, Multimedia Marketing Research Officer.