Prime Minister and Minister of National Security of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew joined other Heads of Government for the Regional Security System (RSS) at the RSS Council of Ministers Meeting currently taking place at the Radisson Beach Resort in Grenada today, March 22, 2023.



The meeting was convened under the patronage of the Prime Minister of Grenada, the Honourable Dickon Mitchell, the current Chairman of the RSS Council of Ministers.



During the meeting, the Ministers will address and discuss several matters pertaining to the security of the region, including the illegal arms trade, drug trafficking and intelligence gathering.



The meeting commenced with an opening ceremony that featured remarks by Commodore Errington Shurland, Executive Director of the Regional Security System and by Prime Minister Mitchell.



Remarks were also delivered by representatives of two of the body’s international partners, namely, the United States of America and the European Union. Her Excellency Linda Taglialatela, U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS brought greetings from the Government of the United States of America, while Ambassador Her Excellency Malgorzata Wasilewska is representing the European Union.



President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr. Hyginus ‘Gene’ Leon addressed the Council of Ministers on the topic, “Achieving Security and Development in the Caribbean through Regional Cooperation.”



Prime Minister Dr. Drew’s delegation includes the Permanent Secretary (Ag) in the Ministry of National Security Ms. Cecile Hull, Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) Mr. James Sutton, and Commander of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF), Lieutenant Colonel J. Anthony Comrie.

