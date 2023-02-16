While attending the Seventeenth Meeting of the COFCOR, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas carved out valuable time to dialogue with bilateral partners on deepening ties to generate mutual and sustainable yields.

In a side meeting with US Special Presidential Advisor Chris Dodd, the Minister commended the United States for its recent efforts to engage at a deeper and more frequent level and expressed appreciation for the benefits that accrue as a consequence. Minister Douglas shared security concerns that have long existed and reiterated the government’s request to address the ongoing issues.

L-r: Azerbaijan Ambassador, H.e. Rushan Rzayev; St. Kitts and Nevis’ Foreign Minister Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

In another meeting, the Minister seized the opportunity to forge a more meaningful relationship with a non-traditional partner – Azerbaijan, with the potential for greater cooperation. The Honourable Dr. Douglas was happy to share that a national is currently pursuing studies in Azerbaijan. The Minister intimated that “given our high literacy rate of 98% and a youthful population, there is a growing demand to pursue higher education and therefore St Kitts and Nevis welcomes and appreciates the offer of scholarships”. Dr. Douglas stated some areas that exist for closer collaboration. During the meeting, Azerbaijan Ambassador, H.E. Rushan Rzayev extended an invitation for high-level participation from Saint Kitts and Nevis in the upcoming Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Contact Group on Post-Pandemic Recovery to take place in Baku on 2nd March, 2023.

Saint Kitts and Nevis and Azerbaijan established diplomatic relations in 1995, but interactions have been sparse. It is hoped that this recent “tete-a-tete” will serve as a launching pad for more effective engagements.