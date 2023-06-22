The appreciation of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis was conveyed to the Permanent Observers of the Organization of American States (OAS) for their continued support of the work of the OAS. This message was delivered by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, at the Dialogue of Heads of Delegation, Secretary General and the Assistant Secretary General with the Heads of Delegations of Permanent Observers on June 21, 2023, in Washington, D.C., during the 53rd General Assembly of the OAS.

Foreign Minister Dr. Douglas asserted, “St. Kitts and Nevis deeply values the reliable partnership and cooperation of all Permanent Observers and your consistent and generous efforts to buttress the work of the OAS, as it seeks to accomplish its many mandates. Your invaluable provision of financial resources, scholarships, technical expertise, and best practices to the OAS and by extension, the people of the Americas augur well for the continued development of our countries. Your unwavering solidarity with us is testament to your appreciable recognition of the importance of our Americas to the global scenario.”

St Kitts and Nevis has benefited from the generosity of the Permanent Observers from recent capacity building in critical areas of Diplomacy, Cyber Diplomacy, Norms and Law, and Cybersecurity, from which our professionals have been able to benefit tremendously.”

Minister Douglas in concluding his remarks, registered concern for Haiti stating, “I wonder if all of us inclusive of our Permanent Observers are seized with the continuing troubling situation in Haiti and how quickly the people and nation can realize the democracy, human rights, security and development that are espoused by this our cherished hemispheric organization, the OAS.”

Seventy-three (73) states and the European Union are Permanent Observers to the OAS.