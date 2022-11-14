St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week from November 14 to 20 under the theme “Building Forward Better -Creating Equality and Equity through Entrepreneurship.”

Minister responsible for Small Business and Entrepreneurship, the Honourable Samal Duggins, delivered an address on Monday (November 14, 2022) to mark the occasion. He noted that government continues to applaud entrepreneurs and small business operators who continue to operate through these difficult times.

“My Ministry, and by extension the government, is committed to the continued development of the sector as we fully understand that small businesses are not only the drivers for growth but also the lifeblood of the economy,” Minister Duggins stated. “Through the activities and support programmes of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC St. Kitts), a unit which I am privileged to have been assigned the responsibility to oversee within my Ministerial portfolio, we will continue to provide the necessary technical assistance which is vital for growth and development of the sector.”

A number of activities will be held during the week to celebrate the occasion. On Tuesday, November 15, the Minister and officials will visit various businesses owned or operated by youth entrepreneurs. A press event will be held on Wednesday, November 16, at the National ICT Centre at 9 a.m. Later that day, at 8:30 p.m. a televised panel discussion dubbed Cannabiz will be held. On Thursday, November 17, there will be announcements on new business support initiatives for entrepreneurs in 2023. The week culminates on Friday, November 18, with a Small Business Expo at Independence Square. At the event, entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to showcase products and services.

Minister Duggins declared GEW open and saluted all national entrepreneurs and ecosystem support partners who make up the economic building block in St. Kitts and Nevis.