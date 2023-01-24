St. Kitts and Nevis and Guatemala participated in a bilateral meeting on 23rd January 2023 in the margins of the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of CELAC, in Buenos Aires, Argentina at the Sheraton Hotel and Conference Centre.

L-R: HON. MARIO BUCARO; RT. HON. DR. DENZIL L. DOUGLAS



Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas and his counterpart from Guatemala, the Hon. Mario Bucaro engaged in a wide range of discussions including preparations for the IX ACS Summit which will be held in Guatemala in May of this year; deepening relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and Guatemala through reciprocal visa waiver agreements; training for government officials, including foreign service officers and farmers, cultural exchanges; increasing trade and investment opportunities, including tourism (temporary movement of people), and an invitation to Guatemalan officials and cultural experts to consider attending our fortieth anniversary of Independence.



Both foreign ministers pledged to continue discussions with their respective governments and follow up with future bilateral meetings, with the hope of achieving tangible outcomes.



The Rt. Hon Dr. Douglas was accompanied by Mr. Samuel Berridge, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.