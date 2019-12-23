BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 20th December 2019)-Police have revealed that one of their security force colleagues of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defense Force was one of the two masked men wearing camouflage who recently carried out an armed robbery at the Island Foods Center supermarket in the Camps community.

The statement from the Police Public Relations Department informed yesterday (Thursday 19th December 2019) that Private Michael Saunders of Conaree Village has been charged for the offence of Robbery which took place at a supermarket in the Camps area on Friday 6th December.

He was formally charged on Tuesday 17th December, eleven days after the robbery incident which was caught on surveillance camera.

This media house understands that a second person has been charged. The police have yet to issue the official details.

Police investigations had revealed that on the day of the incident, two masked men entered a supermarket on the Island Main Road and demanded money from one of the cashiers and took a sum of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene.

Reportedly, they had what appeared to be firearms. No one was injured during the incident

Police investigations into the matter continue.