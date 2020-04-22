(Wednesday 22nd April 2020) – Sol Island Auto Supply Conaree Football Club is cognizant of the ongoing negative impacts the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is having on our community. Consequently, we were determined to play our part in our community from the onset and delivered 17 care packages to the elderly and shut-ins within the Conaree community on 28th March 2020. These packages consisted of toiletries and also food items that would boost the immune system of the recipients.

As of we have seen the number of cases increase in conjunction with curfews and full lockdowns, so likewise the needs of many persons have increased. Therefore, our Club once again found it imperative to provide assistance to those in our community. In this regard, we have committed to provide food vouchers to 22 families from within our community and our team. Each voucher will be valued at $150.00 for a total of $3300.00.

Our Club continues to encourage our supporters and all persons in St. Kitts and Nevis to adhere to the national guidelines and protocols for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Please stay safe, stay home as much as possible and let us all help to flatten the curve.