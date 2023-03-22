The Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) within the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship hosted the second in a series of customer training workshops for small business owners on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at CUNA Conference Centre.

Permanent Secretary (PS) of Small Business, Delrine Taylor, welcomed the participants and added that the Ministry will continue to ensure that small business owners receive the necessary technical support needed to grow their businesses.

“We want to be more active in terms of delivering workshops so that you can be more well-informed [about] what is happening and areas where we can develop small businesses because it is our mission to transform the micro, small, and medium-sized sector within St. Kitts and Nevis, through entrepreneurship and economic value creation,” said PS. Taylor. “By doing that, we want to be able to help entrepreneurs to be more self-reliant, [financially literate] and more resilient.”

Ms. Taylor said that a total of 78 participants registered for the workshop which was centered on grant readiness.

“It is very good because we see that people crave these responsibilities to get information to develop themselves. So, we are looking forward to you being a part of more workshops and activities that we are having because our main mission is ‘Your Development, Your Success.’ Once you succeed, we would be extremely happy [because] it means that we are achieving our objectives at the Ministry,” said the Permanent Secretary.

The workshops will run throughout the year and will benefit small and medium-sized businesses, especially as the unit continues its mandate to strengthen small businesses across the Federation.

The Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship is working to diversify the domestic economy to create more successful small businesses and empower entrepreneurs with the modern techniques and skills needed to be competitive in the international marketplace.