BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 30th April 2021) – The St. Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union has successfully demonstrated its commitment to seeing to the welfare of workers in St.Kitts-Nevis having participated in a week of activities to mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, observed on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 under theme: ‘Anticipate, Prepare and Respond to the Crisis. Invest Now in Resilient OSH Systems’.

Spearheaded by the Department of Labour, the calendar of events included a Walk held on Saturday 24th April with the starting point at the Department’s premises located at Lime Kiln which saw participants going easterly along the bypass road and proceeding to the Frigate Bay lawn.

President of the St.Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union Sydney Bridgewater (immediate right) and First Vice President Larry Vaughan have a refreshment moment following the health walk held on Saturday 24th April 2021(Spokesman Snap)

On Sunday 25th April, a church service was held at the Calvary Baptiste in Sandy Point.

On Wednesday 28th April, Minister of Labour, Wendy Phipps, made an address to the nation on the commemorative day.

Later that night, a panel discussion was held with a live broadcast on ZIZTV which highlighted labour market concerns relating subject matters such as COVID19 vaccination and its role in promoting a Safe and Healthy work environment as well as COVID19 induced changes to the way of work, as it relates to teleworking, psychosocial risks, and violence specifically.

SKNT&LU First Vice President Larry Vaughan sat on that panel, providing representation in the interest of workers.

More details to be provided in a follow-up report.