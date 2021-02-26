BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 26th February 2021)- Workers’ organization The St.Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union (SKNT&LU) was among other representative groups and associations invited to attend a Stakeholders Meeting organized by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) which was held at the Ross University Auditorium located in West Farm, St.Kitts.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws gave an update on the symptoms being experienced locally concerning about seventy (70) persons who took the COVID-19 vaccine at the launch of the programme the day before (Tuesday) at the Newtown Health Centre.

“When I woke up this morning I started making calls to persons who would have received the same. Quite a bit of persons said ‘I’m fine. Did you really give me something yesterday?’

Dr. Laws continued: “Others complained of tenderness or pain at the injection site, some said they felt cold last night. I think about two or three persons complained of experiencing chills. About four or five said ‘Hey, I had a bad fever but I took two paracetamol tablets and I was fine’. Some complained of a little feeling of fatigue or malaise this morning, some said ‘I just have some body aches and pains. One particular person said I’m experiencing mild headaches and I think most or all or the persons who were vaccinated yesterday, they all came out or went to work this morning. So that just gives you an overview of the post vaccination symptoms being experienced by our own people who were vaccinated yesterday.”

The CMO is advising all to continue the non-pharmaceutical measures in helping to control the spread of the virus.

“We must continue our prevention measures of wearing our face masks, maintaining hand hygiene and making sure we are as we are approximately distanced from each other when in an enclosed space and avoiding crowds as much as we possibly can. Ladies and gentlemen, we must continue these measures until we would have achieved herd immunity threshold.”

Dr. Laws informed that in St.Kitts-Nevis, forty (40) cases have recovered noting that there is only one active case, and that the individual remains in isolation and is stable.

Notably, no COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Federation.