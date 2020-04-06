BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Sunday 5th April 2020)- The Opposition St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) yesterday (Saturday 4th April 2020) delivered care packages to the elderly and others in need as part of its newly launched project dubbed NextGenSKN Cares COVID-19 Initiative.

As gathered, the objective of this first NextGenSKN project is the distribution of about 4000 care packages to the socioeconomic displaced employees of the hospitality and manufacturing enclave sectors, most of whom are relatively young and receiving minimum wage as well as the elderly, shut-ins, mentally challenged and less abled.

According to information coming from the SKNLP’s public relations office, the initiative was launched on Friday 3rd April 2020 under the auspices of Deputy Party Leader and Constituency Representative for Constituency Two (Central Basseterre) Marcella Liburd, Constituency One (East Basseterre candidate Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Constituency Four candidate Steve Wrensford, of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, on WINNFM Radio and via Facebook live.

It has been shared that yesterday all eight (8) members/Candidates of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party’s NextGenSKN Team delivered simultaneously their first wave of over 1000 Care packages around the entire island of St Kitts, to deserving citizens and residents living in the capital city Basseterre and its suburbs, and throughout our various towns and villages.

“This Charitable Organ of the SKNLP NextGenSKN Team was able to secure contributions from a few benefactors at home and abroad and campaign funds of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party, which were diverted for a COVID-19 Charitable cause. These were used to purchase items of food and personal hygiene to assist persons struggling to cope with the socioeconomic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” states information found on www.sknlabourparty.com.

Further details reveal that: “Recipients of the Care Packages have been very grateful, openly commenting their satisfaction. Many of our senior citizens were uncertain of the reliability of their regular meals, as their caretakers were distressed over the many hours of waiting in long lines outside the supermarkets to obtain basic groceries, and the curfews imposed by the COVID-19 Regulations under Emergency Powers of the Governor General.”

All candidates, suppliers and packers as well as Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy and the Police High Command have been thanked for their cooperation.

The opposition body has shared that many persons at home and abroad have called to make contributions, whether financial or otherwise and are seeking guidance.

To this end, the NextGenSKN Cares wishes to inform persons that they can make such financial contributions/donations to:

SAVING ACCOUNT # 25561, at

St Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, in the name of: LABOUR OFFICE COMMITTEE.

This can be assessed internationally with the following wiring instructions through:

WACHOVIA BANK,N.A.

FL6079

200 SOUTH BISCAYNE BOULEVARD, 12th Floor

MIAMI, FLORIDA 33131

SWIFT: PNBPUS3NNYC

ABA: 026005092

TO CREDIT ACCOUNT

INO: ST KITTS NEVIS ANGUILLA NATIONAL BANK LTD

SWIFT: KNANKNSK

FOR FUTHER CREDIT

ACCOUNT NAME: Labour Office Committee

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 25561

Persons and organizations are also invited to make contributions of food and personal hygiene items. Further information can be obtained by calling +1-869-465-0300 or via email to [email protected]