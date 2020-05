BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 6th May 2020)-The Opposition St.Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) opted for virtual reality for the 2020 observance of Labour day, commonly known as International Workers Day on Monday 4th May in light of curfew measures for COVID-19.

Traditionally, large crowd have gathered in down town Basseterre over the year with a workers day march and rally along with other festivities.

More details to be provided in a follow-up report.