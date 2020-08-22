BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Saturday 22nd August 2020)- The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has been given the all clear of Tropical Storm Laura as of 6:00am on Saturday 22nd August 2020 but residents in certain areas are still being asked to exercise caution.

Such advise has been given

National Disaster Coordinator at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Abdias Samuel in a press statement .

“ We than the Almighty God for sparing us here in St. Kitts and Nevis the brunt of this system and are grateful that there has been no damage caused by TS Laura.”

As reported by him: “As of 5:00 am on Saturday 22nd August, the centre of Tropical Storm Laura was located 17.6N 65.5W or just about 186 miles to our WNW. The tropical storm warning was discontinued for St. Kitts and Nevis at 11pm last night. Nonetheless, some trailing moisture and instability are following the bulk of the disorganized system.”

Samuel says some additional showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the morning but that conditions will gradually improve as the morning progress.

Residents are being advised to continue to exercise caution in areas known for flash flooding, landslides and rock falls.