BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 15th January 2021)- Nationals of St.Kitts-Nevis are being asked to make good on the annual opportunity to apply for scholarship funding provided by the government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) via the 2021 MOFA [Ministry of Foreign Affair] Taiwan Scholarship and Taiwan ICDF [International Cooperative and Development Fund] International Higher Education Scholarship Program.

Interested applicants seeking a bachelor, master or doctoral degree in Taiwan, are encouraged to apply through the Ministry of Education of St. Kitts and Nevis, observing the March 2021 deadlines.

Individuals 18 years or older with a high school diploma or above are qualified to apply.

Resident Taiwanese Ambassador Tom Lee in encouraging St.Kitts-Nevis nationals to seek such an opportunity to study in Taiwan, told this reporter: “We are doing very well in terms of COVID-19 not like other countries right now they only allow the distance learning but Taiwan, you can still go to school physically. Secondly, I would say the quality of our education is pretty good.”

He also pointed out that it is a “very generous programme” whilst noting the round trip airfare and stipend provided.

According to information coming from the Taiwan Embassy, for the MOFA Taiwan scholarship, first year Mandarin learning in Taiwan is mandatory before a degree program starts and all the courses in Taiwan will be conducted in Mandarin except those English programs.

Applicants must finish applying procedures at the Ministry of Education before March 31st, 2021 for onward further review and forwardness to Taiwan.

For more information, persons can contact the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) at 465-2421 or check the following websites:https://taiwanscholarship.moe.gov.tw/web/scholarship.aspx# (Documents Download); https://www.studyintaiwan.org/ (English Program List) and https://www.mofa.gov.tw/en (“Scholarships & Fellowships” part in the “About MOFA”).

For the ICDF International Higher Education Scholarship, all the courses in Taiwan will be conducted in English.

Applicants are required to finish applying procedures with the Ministry of Education of St. Kitts and Nevis before March 15th, 2021 for further review and forward to Taiwan.

For more information, persons are asked to check the Taiwan ICDF website at: http://www.icdf.org.tw/ct.asp?xItem=12505&CtNode=30316&mp=2

and click on the Scholarship Program at flash icon, or contact the Embassy at 465-2421.

Ambassador Lee is calling on more individuals to apply to the ICDF scholarship.

Notably, in 2020 there were thirty-four (34) applicants for MOFA and ten (10) for the ICDF.

Altogether, fourteen nationals were selected with nine MOFA (9) awardees namely Chris Tyson, Clilia Davis, Jacinth Hunkins, Jaleel Browne, Nigel Langley Jr., Selwyn Liburd, Kelso Clarke, Yitzak Bass and Mandisa Orquidia Z.