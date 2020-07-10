BASSETERRE, St.Kitts-Nevis (Friday 10th July 2020)- After more than seventy (70) days without any active case announcement, the Federation of St.Kitts-Nevis has recorded a new patient having the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after a citizen returned home from the United States of America.

New Minister of Health Akilah Byron-Nisbett, in speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Briefing held on Saturday 4th July 2020, informed about the one additional case of COVID-19 which brings to total the number of cases to 16.

She informed that the patient is a returning national who landed on 19th June 2020 from Washington DC in the USA.

“The patient has been in quarantine since arrival. Today marks the 76th time since we would have announced the fifteenth case of COVID-19. Now that conformation of COVID-19 has been received by the patient, the patient will be subjected to a compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others. The distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Federation is now as follows- 12 in St.Kitts and 4 in Nevis.”

Byron-Nisbett advised that the Federal Ministry of health reminds citizens and residents of individual and collective responsibility to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention measures that include physical distancing , remaining six feet from other persons , wearing of face masks in public, hand hygiene, washing hands after touching high touched surfaces which may be contaminated and social distancing in avoiding mass gathering .

“These non-pharmaceutical measures will reduce your risk of exposure to the virus,” she noted.

Individuals are also reminded that the federal ministry remains the only official source of COVID-19 relative to St.Kitts-Nevis.