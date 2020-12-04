Basseterre, St. Kitts (December 4th, 2020)—The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. will be conducting meter audits in the Village to West Farm areas from Monday 7th December to Sunday 13th December 2020. During this time our advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) technicians will be upgrading our smart meters.



This audit and upgrade will affect customers living in The Village, Buckley’s, Lime Kiln, Bayview, Camps, Ocean Gardens, Mattingley Heights, Dewars, Lower and Upper Buckley’s, St. Johnson Village, Laguerite, West Farm and Boyds. Customers will experience a short interruption of service on Monday 7th December 2020. This upgrade is necessary for SKELEC to continue to provide safe and reliable service to its customers. We look forward to the kind cooperation and understanding of our customers during this time.



For more SKELEC updates please visit our Facebook page: SKELEC- St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd or log on to www.skelec.kn. Customers are reminded to call 465-2013 or 600 from a mobile phone to report emergencies and outages.