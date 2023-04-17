The St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) continues to provide a reliable source of energy for the country as it upgrades its mechanisms for distributing power.



During an April 14th walk-through of the SKELEC Needsmust Power Plant by the Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard, he said, “This week we are testing out and having under observation the new alternator that has been added to ‘G1’ which is a six-megawatt generator at the plant.”



“This means in a short time that that they will officially hand over to operations added capacity of six megawatts of power to the plant,” said Minister Maynard. “This is great news as this means that we have added some capacity so that we can complete other tasks in the plant such as attacking other generators.”



“I came today to have a look first-hand to see what is happening and so I have seen that the alternator has been installed, the work has been completed, and now we are on the road to getting six megawatts of extra capacity at the power station,” said Minister Maynard.



He also added that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is seeking to complete another upgrade by the end of 2023 by adding another three megawatts of extra capacity to the power station.



Minister Maynard also took the opportunity to thank the employees at SKELEC for their service in maintaining the power grid in St. Kitts.