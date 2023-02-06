The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Wednesday 8th February, 2023, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.



Six Bill will receive their first reading and two will receive their second reading. The Government’s good governance legislative agenda will take flight at Wednesday’s sitting as the Government continues to commit itself to transparency, accountability and zero tolerance for corruption in public office.



The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will seek leave to introduce and have read for a first time the Bills entitled Caribbean Community and Africa Export-Import Bank (Agreement for the Establishment of a Partnership) Bill, 2023; Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.



Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of Criminal Records (Rehabilitation of Offenders) (Amendment) Bill, 2023.



Also, The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bills entitled Integrity in Public Life (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Anti-Corruption Bill, 2023; Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Official Gazette Bill, 2023.



The Honourable Attorney General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs will also move the second reading of Official Gazette Bill, 2023.



The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills.