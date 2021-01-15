BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 8th January 2021) –Details of the extent of injuries sustained following a recent shark attack involving a resident female university student in the Federation has been shared publicly in an update given as online fundraising efforts-via www.gofundme.com-continue in an effort to cover her medical expenses back in the US.

Fresh information has disclosed specifics about a leg wound as well as current medical status and outlook for recovery.

The shark attack victim has been identified as Brook, a final semester student at Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Local officials say the incident took place in the Narrows of St. Kitts-Nevis sometime between 9:00am and 10:00 am on Saturday 10th January 2021.

Readers to Brook’s gofundme.com- organized by Paige Toussaint – learnt on Tuesday 12th January 2021 that she (Brook) was about to begin her final semester of didactic learning at the Ross University when “Unfortunately, due to a scuffle with a shark, those plans have changed.”

As told: “On Saturday, January 9, 2021, Brook was attacked by a tiger shark while on her exercise swim with her Saturday Swim Group. She sustained injuries to her left leg where it attacked, as well as her right hand that she used to fight it off- punching it in the nose and trying to gouge its eyes. After an amazing rescue by the kayakers and swimmers of the group, the coast guard took her to the hospital for emergency surgery. She has since been transported to Houston where she is being closely monitored. The recovery process will be tough and lengthy, so we appreciate any donations as expenses are likely to be significant. “

On the morning of Wednesday 13th January, Toussaint gave additional details since Brook “would like everyone to know.”

The update read: “Good morning y’all, I know my original post didn’t really give the best status of Brook’s leg, but she would like everyone to know..The damage done by the tiger shark was too much to be repaired. There were no pulses below the bite, so they had to amputate. The shark’s last bite was 2 inches above her knee, so they’ve cut above that.”

Toussaint continued: “Blood loss was significant so she’s received two blood transfusions, but those levels look good now, so she shouldn’t need more. She’s seeing a physical therapist and an occupational therapist while she’s in the hospital, and we’re looking into a rehabilitation center for her to go to once released.

“Thank you so much for the prayers and the donations. We have received so much support and are appreciative of the many groups and individuals showing such kindness.”

Up to Thursday 14th January, there was $48,889 raised of a $100,000 goal following the contributions by 567 donors.



Interested persons can visit https://gofund.me/27b9ad4f.