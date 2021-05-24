BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Monday 24th May 2021)-Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws has announced that are currently seven (7) active COVID-19 cases in St.Kitts-Nevis now that two additional ones have been recorded as part of an ongoing contact tracing exercise.

She made the disclosure while speaking at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Sunday 23rd May 2021.

“This morning, the Ministry of Health announced that through its extensive contact tracing and testing exercise, two new cases were identified in our investigation of case 46. These two new cases, refer to as case #51 and case # 52, are nationals of, and both have had close contact with case # 49.”

According to her, the individuals are in isolation at a COVID-19 certified facility.

“These additional cases bring the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases to 52 with 38 cases in St.Kitts and 14 cases in Nevis and 44 cases have fully recovered with zero deaths. There are now seven active cases. These patients are stable and are being monitored,” Dr. Laws stated.

Details on all seven cases are:

Case # 46, a national with no history of travel who is employed at a local hotel in the House Keeping department.

Case #47 is an imported case who is an inbound passenger from Argentina who arrived in the Federation on May 9th, 2021.

Case #48 is also national without have a travel history who had significant contact with case #47.

Cases #46 and #48 are said to be employed at the same hotel.

Case #49 is a national who is a close relative of case #46.