Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs et al in the Federal Cabinet of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, today chaired a meeting between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the OECS and the UK Minister of the Americas and the Caribbean, the Honourable David Rutley.

Some important opportunities for collaboration were discussed, including, but not limited to, multidimensional security, climate change, the World Trade Organization, clean energy transition and the upcoming UK-Caribbean Forum slated for May 2023.

Minister Rutley thanked the region for its support shown through the United Nations for the Ukraine resolution. He indicated that the United Kingdom has updated its focus on vulnerability as it relates to Small Island Developing States. This is evident in the UK’s continued close collaboration with the Caribbean Development Bank.

OECS Ministers agreed that this is an opportune time to assess the diplomatic relationship between the United Kingdom and the region, identify more areas of cooperation and build on the existing collaboration.

The Meeting ended with all delegations thanking each other for the time, stimulating discussions with the hope for further opportunities to collaborate in the future.