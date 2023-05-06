Scores of skilled workers stand to benefit from the recently signed agreement between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the National Housing Corporation (NHC) with the East Coast Housing Development.

The contract is for the Trinidad-based developer to finance and deliver 2,400 affordable smart homes over a four-year period. Acting Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Housing and Human Settlement, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, said that this homeowner initiative is in keeping with the government’s “priority to create affordable housing solutions” to meet “the ever-growing housing demand.” He expressed pleasure with the tremendous opportunities for local employment.

“Ninety-nine percent of the workforce for the development will consist of local contractors, civil engineers, electricians, plumbers, carpenters, surveyors, draft persons and other local skilled workers,” Acting PM Dr. Hanley stated in a recorded address to announce the new project. “The Chairman of the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Mr. Shawn White, has met with the contractor association to garner their needs and concerns. It is my belief that this project will be a win-win for our local tradespersons. They will be gainfully employed and gain exposure to a new construction technique using reinforced concrete forms.

“In order for our tradespersons to remain relevant and competitive they must build their knowledge and expertise in cutting edge building technology, and this project allows them to do just that.”

A one-bedroom home is projected to run as low as EC$111,000. A two-bedroom is expected to run around EC$213,000, while a three-bedroom is EC$297,000. All homes will be equipped with a refrigerator, stove and solar water heater.

Interested applicants can sign up for a home online on Monday, May 08, 2023. Dr. Hanley added that financial institutions would provide low-interest mortgage loans to qualified applicants.

The Minister of Housing and human settlement said that the initiative “is a great opportunity” for young professionals, first-time homeowners, or a family to become homeowners.