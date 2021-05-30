Basseterre, St.Kitts (Friday 28th May 2021)- Attorney General Vincent Byron Jr. is claiming that a recent vaccination entry notice issued by the St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) does not have the support of the government.



While responding to a question posed at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing on Wednesday 26th May 2021 about the document issued that day, he said that it is hoped that such “would be disregarded at this time.”



Byron remarked: “This document was brought to the attention of the government and I would say that it has been inadvertently published at this point in time, the Cabinet have given no such consideration or decision, and so we would want to say that until such time as the Cabinet has issued or supported such a decision ,we will hope that this document would be disregarded at this time.”



Up to press time on the night of Thursday 27th May, the document labelled a public announcement, which was originally posted to SCASPA’s page at 4:03 PM the day before, remained published on its official social media page via Facebook.



Details of the notice sought to “advise the Public, that effective June 1, 2021, all persons wishing to conduct business at the Port’s Facilities (both Air and Sea), must present proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or a valid negative RT-PCR Test taken within the past 14 (fourteen) days.”