BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 4th June 2021)-Eight days after a vaccination entry public notice from St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) – dated 26th May 2021- which has not been endorsed by government, it has been communicated that the organisation is expected to review its policies as news comes about a positive COVID-19 case and 17 workers in quarantine concerning its workers.

“The government has not endorsed that policy so there is no endorsement of that policy and that has been communicated to SCASPA. The Attorney General will develop a policy from which all entities will get their guidance, all state corporations will use that as their guidance. That is where we’re at on that one,” commented Prime Minister Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris speaking at his monthly press conference held on the morning of Thursday 3rd June 2021 in responding to a reporter’s question.



Notably, Attorney General Vincent Byron Jr. was expected to discuss SCASPA’s notice in cabinet on Monday 31st May.

An afternoon-issued press release from SCASAPA informed that “as of today, 3rd June, 2021, seventeen (17) members of staff have been placed in quarantine.”



It was also shared that: “This action has resulted from contact tracing and is related to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases in St.Kitts. We have been further advised that a number of employees from various stakeholder companies that conduct business at the Ports, have also been placed in quarantine and at least one has tested positive.”



Additionally, as published: “SCASPA is currently undertaking a careful review of its overall COVID-19 policies and will be presenting a final position on the way forward, in coming days.”



It was also stated that to date 62% or 200 of SCASPA’s employees have been vaccinated. We continue to encourage employees to take all required actions that would protect them from the spread of COVID-19.”



Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel in giving an update at the PM Harris’ press conference had highlighted that within the last 24 hours St.Kitts-Nevis recorded one additional case of COVID-19 resulting in 27 active cases.



The individual, she said, is said to be a national and is referred to as case 75 who is in isolation at a COVID-19 certified facility.



The CMO said this latest case brings total number of confirmed cases 85 with 61 cases for St.Kitts and 14 for Nevis with 48 having fully recovered with zero deaths.



All active-case patients are said to be stable and are being monitored.