Five books, written by two authors from Saint Kitts and Nevis, will be on display at the 2022 Taiwan Reading Festival organized by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education and the National Central Library. The two-day event slated for Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th December, at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Park is being held under the theme “Embrace the new world, Open a promising new world.”

H.E. AMBASSADOR DONYA FRANCIS DISPLAYS BOOKS

The Embassy of Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis will participate on the first day of the festival (December 3rd)

H.E Ambassador Donya L. Francis explained that people who visit Saint and Nevis’ booth will enjoy music, performances, arts and crafts, storytelling, and the chance to sit and read the books on display.

Ambassador Francis expressed his joy with Saint Kitts and Nevis’ involvement in the 2022 Taiwan Reading Festival.

“We [The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis] are excited to be participating in this year’s Reading Festival in Taipei. We decided to participate because we believe that this event will most definitely assist in our unrelenting efforts to educate Taiwan’s populace more about Saint Kitts and Nevis, which dovetails perfectly with Taiwan’s national policy agenda and ambitions of realizing its 2030 Bilingual Nation goal.”

The five books that will be on display are ‘The Masquerade Dance’ and ‘Adventure at Brimstone Hill’ written by Carol Ottley-Mitchell, and ‘The Final Passage’, ‘A Distant Shore’, and ‘Crossing the River’ written by Caryl Phillips. These books present readers with insights into Saint Kitts and Nevis’ magnificent culture, folklore and history.

The Embassy donated these five books to Taiwan’s National Central Library on June 30th, 2022.

Ambassador Francis informed of the “… plan to acquire more books that were written by Kittitians and Nevisians and to also donate them to other libraries and learning institutions across Taiwan”.