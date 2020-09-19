BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 18th September 2020)-A road maintenance worker has died after being flung from a vehicle while five others were left hurt in the aftermath of a recent traffic accident in Saddlers involving a motor truck and motorcycle.

Dead is 28-year-old Jimmy Jules of St.Paul’s who carried the nickname ‘JoJo’.

This media understands that the deceased was employed at the Public Works Department and was a well-known worker in the road works field.

Police are investigating the road fatality that occurred on Saturday 12th September 2020 which involved motor truck P8191 which is owned and was being driven by Vincent Richards of Cayon and motorcycle P9391 which is owned and was being driven by O’Neil Doyling of Saddlers.

Circumstances are that at about 4:40 p.m., Richards was traveling along the Island Main Road from Saddlers to St. Paul’s. As reported further, when he got in the vicinity of the public bath, Doyling came out of a side road by the bath in front of the truck and continued driving. Richards swerved and lost control of the vehicle which caused it to run into a nearby shed and flip on its side.

Jules, who was a passenger on the back of the truck, was flung from the vehicle as a result. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Police say four other passengers and Richards were taken to the JNF General hospital via ambulance.

Reportedly, Maverick Morris of St. Paul’s sustained a broken arm, and was treated and discharged along with Richards and one other passenger while Akimba Francis of St. Paul’s and Omar Browne of Dieppe Bay were warded at the hospital with bruises about their bodies.

Doyling is being sought by Police to assist with the investigation into the matter which is ongoing. He is asked to report to the Dieppe Bay Police Station or the nearest Police Station.

Up to press time on Thursday 17th September, there was no further update regarding Doyling.

Information reaching this media house indicates that a candlelight ceremony for Jules is slated to take place on Wednesday 23rd September in Saddlers Village at 5:30PM at the accident spot.

Individuals who will be attending are asked to wear “all happy colours” or red, green and gold combined as Jules did not like the colour black.

Photo: Deceased- Jimmy ‘JoJo’ Jules