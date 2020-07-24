BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 24th July 2020)- Residents of St.Kitts-Nevis are being encouraged to monitor the developing system of the new Tropical Storm Gonzalo closely and have their hurricane plans completed, as the peak months of the hurricane season draw near.

Such advice has been issued by the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA) Met Office in monitoring the movement of a newly-formed tropical storm called Gonzalo expected to pass the federation this weekend.

On the morning of Thursday 23rd July 2020, SCASPA Met Office in collaboration with the Antigua Met Services provided an update on such watchful activity of the storm positioned just about halfway between the continent of Africa and the Caribbean Island chain.

“On its current trajectory, it is expected to pass well South of St. Kitts & Nevis. However, due to the fact weather can be dynamic in nature, any northern deviation from the current trajectory can bring it closer to St. Kitts & Nevis and the Northern Leeward Islands,” it was stated.

It was further explained that at that moment “we are uncertain of the exact magnitude of any potential impacts from the system as it is expected to continue developing while moving towards the Island chain.”

The two-day weather forecast that day valid until 8:00 am the next day outlined-cloudy with a 60 percent or moderate chance of showers and a 20 percent or slight chance of thunderstorms and for Friday 24th July- cloudy with showers and 50 percent or moderate chance of thunderstorms.

On Thursday 23rd July, a hurricane watch was issued for the island of Barbados as Tropical Storm Gonzalo strengthened.