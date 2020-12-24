BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Wednesday 23rd December 2020)-Rescuers continue their search for a man who disappeared after diving for a fish pot while in the company of two others at sea on Saturday 19th December 2020.

The man, a 35-year-old named Clovis Williams of Green Tree Housing was at sea in the Verchilds area when he dived into the water to pull up a fish pot and has not since been seen. Police say close to 3 p.m. that day, a report was received about a missing person.



Investigations revealed that Williams went out to sea in the Verchilds area with two other persons. He reportedly dived into the water to pull up a fish pot and has not been seen or heard from since. The Coast Guard was contacted and they visited the scene.



Divers were sent into the water to search while fishermen in their boats assisted, but Williams was not found.



A statement from the Police Public Relations Department issued on Tuesday 22nd December indicates that police are partnering with several agencies to conduct search operations.

In addition to the police, personnel from the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and Coast Guard, the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, as well as the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society, have been searching along the coastline from Old Road to Pump Bay.



The Police are making an appeal to anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Old Road Police Station by dialing 465-6250. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.