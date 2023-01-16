Laquandrè Lowrie, one of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis, applauded Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew for creating a special moment in his life that will not be forgotten soon.

Lowrie was among the 2022 class of the 25 Most Remarkable Teens who were invited to the residence of the prime minister on Saturday (January 14, 2023) for dinner and open dialogue. The reception was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, and Junior Minister of Youth Empowerment, the Honourable Isalean Phillip.

“It was a very special opportunity we [got],” he stated, reflecting on the news that the teens were the first group to be hosted at the residence of the prime minister. “I loved how he (Dr. Drew) allowed us to say our points of view on different stuff and how we got to say our points of view on certain problems that we know about, but we just never got a chance to talk about.”

Niran Warde expressed similar sentiments about the evening, noting that the relaxed atmosphere contributed to the success of the evening.

“It was really nice that they allowed us as teens to give our opinions on certain questions,” he said. “They asked questions for school like certain hair length… getting new electronics for school, especially for the C. F. Bryant College. It was very nice and was a good opportunity.”

He noted that some topics, such as working from home and creating accessible healthcare options, prompted the teens to think creatively and offer suggestions.

“It was very intriguing. I never thought of those things before but being able to say I had a grown-up conversation was a good opportunity.” Mr. Warde added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lowrie said Dr. Dew was “a great host” and thanked him for everything.

Lowrie and Warde were inducted as remarkable teens during an award ceremony on November 30, 2022. The awards are distributed during a Special Sitting of the Federal Parliament.