BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 4th December 2020)- Concerns of critics who publicly questioned details of the initial autopsy report for 32-year-old Rochelle ‘Boom Boom’ Bennett now have answers in a second and corrected police statement in which no suspected foul play remains.

On Saturday 28th November 2020, the follow-up press release three days later amended the word ‘infection’ instead of ‘infarction’ used in the previous report and also included the addition of a second drug found in the deceased’s system.

“The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force wishes to inform the public that the previously issued autopsy findings did not include the full toxicology report and only that which was available at the time of the release. We wish to apologise for its premature dissemination,” the second release stated.

Critics had publicly questioned “infection” and wondered about the mention of marijuana alone.

Police say death according to the Resident Pathologist, Dr. Nunez, “was as a result of Severe Cerebral Edema, Right Hemorrhagic Brain Infarction due to Acute Drug Intoxication. The drugs found in elevated levels in her system were Marijuana and Cocaine. No foul play is suspected.”

Sometime after 4 p.m. on Sunday 22nd November, Beat and Patrol reported to the Criminal Investigation Department that a woman was found unconscious on the sidewalk along the Newtown Bay Road in the vicinity of the T-junction at the end of Sandown Road.

Bennett had a number of wounds about her body. She was transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service ambulance where she died late that night.