The Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs wishes to advise the general public that it has become necessary to establish a registration deadline for the Poverty Alleviation Program. To date, there are eleven thousand, four hundred and eight-five (11,485) applications of which eight thousand, nine hundred and fifty (8,950) are fully completed and submitted for verification.



Each application will undergo a three-step verification process related to the eligibility criteria for the Poverty Alleviation Program, namely:

Verification of the total earnings of the household to ensure that the household, meaning everyone that shares common utilities and the same roof, earns less than $3,000 per month Verification of the household composition Verification of the applicant’s history with the Poverty Alleviation Program; current beneficiary, past applicant, etc.

In an effort to complete the three-step verification process in order to have payments commence at the end of January 2023, the general public is hereby informed that access to the online application will cease as of 12 noon on Friday, December 31st, 2022.



If there are any persons who have started on the application but have not received their application number via the email address provided on your application form, you are guided to send an email to pppu@gov.kn with your name, date of birth, and social security number which would be used to verify your identity and your application number will be provided.



If there are any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact the PAP Hotline at 765-5993.