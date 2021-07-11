BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Saturday 10th July 2021)- In an address to the nation on Saturday 10th July 2021, Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris announced new measures set to take place effect from Monday 12th July which includes no 24-hour lockdown and reduced quarantine time for fully vaccinated passengers.

These measures as outlined by him are as follows:

1. Effective Monday, July 12, 2021, there will be no 24 hour lockdown. A night curfew will remain in place but will now be imposed from 9:00 pm to 5:00 am daily. All residents shall stay at home during these curfew hours except for essential workers.



2. All persons employed in the public service, statutory bodies or state-owned corporations, shall resume work. I emphasize that all government employees are to return to work on Monday July 12th.



3. All businesses may return to normal working hours subject to the curfew and must conform to all safety protocols. These include The Construction sector which can resume normal operations. Barber shops and salons which should have no more than two to four customers waiting based on the size of the establishment. All Vendors are to remain in the public market. I repeat all businesses are permitted to return to operation subject to the curfew.



4. Passenger buses will be allowed a maximum capacity of 10 passengers. However, all protocols must be observed. The security officers will be enforcing compliance.



5. Inter Island travel between St Kitts and Nevis to resume again with all COVID-19 protocols observed.



6. Churches can resume normal services but continue to observe all COVID-19 protocols including social distancing.



7. Nurseries and day care centers can reopen using the COVID-19 protocols previously established.



8. Bars and restaurants can resume normal operating hours subject to the curfew and must adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.



9. Sporting events will be allowed in accordance with the conditions outlined in the SR&O.



10. Social gatherings will be permitted but organizers must first apply for permission from the Commissioner of Police.



11. Beaches will open for exercise only. No beach parties or mass gatherings will be permitted.



12. Protocols for entry into St Kitts and Nevis shall remain in full effect save for the period of quarantine set out below.



13. Quarantine for incoming fully vaccinated passengers will be reduced from 9 days to 3 days with testing on the 4th day and release once the test is negative.



14. Children under 18 years and accompanying their fully vaccinated parents or guardians will be treated the same as their parents or guardians in relation to the period of quarantine.



15. Quarantine remains at 14 days for unvaccinated returning citizens and residents.



16. Quarantine shall be at a government approved quarantine facility or at a hotel offering vacation in place. Those wishing to quarantine at home will continue to require and pay for private security during the period of quarantine.