Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd GCMG, JP, Governor-General of St. Christopher and Nevis saluted the sterling service of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) and pledged to work closely with them and other security forces to enhance safety and security in the Federation.

“To the Colonel, officers, rank and file of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, as your Commander in Chief, I wish to register my appreciation for your loyalty, professionalism and hard work. It is an honour to see you here on parade,” said Her Excellency Dame Liburd during her Installation Ceremony at Government House on February 04, 2023.

Dame Liburd fully embraced her responsibilities as the Head of State and committed to supporting the Defence Force.

“I can assure you that your commitment to service and to safety and security of our Federation, working collaboratively with the law enforcement agencies, will not be taken lightly or for granted. During my tenure, I will engage and interact with you and see to your best interests,” said Governor General Liburd.

As part of the Installation Ceremony, Dame Liburd witnessed the First Guard of Honour – which comprised the Alpha Company and the Coast Guard Unit of the SKNDF – since being sworn in as Governor-General. The Governor-General took the royal salute and inspected the Guard of Honour.

Her Excellency Dame Liburd recorded “profound appreciation” to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis led by Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew for “endorsing her nomination and appointment to serve as Governor-General” making her King Charles III “representative in the Federation and the Commander in Chief of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.”