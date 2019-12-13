BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 13th December 2019) – A man who raped and robbed a young female in her home over the past weekend has been caught by police.

Local authorities are reporting that on Monday 9th December, police formally charged a male on for the offences of Burglary and Rape committed two days earlier on Saturday 7th December 2019, and that the individual remains in Police custody.

Reportedly, the sexual assault incident took place on Saturday 7th December 2019 in the western part of the island and was reported at about 5:25 a.m.

Preliminary reports indicate that a male assailant took personal items from the female and sexually assaulted her in her home.

Police had indicated that a man was in police custody assisting with the investigation into the incident on that day that sex crime happened.

In general, persons who might have any information regarding any rape incident are asked to contact the Special Victims Unit (SVU) by dialing 465-2241 ext. 4252 or via cell phone at 665-3091.

Individuals may also contact your nearest Police Station or call the crime hotline at 707 if you have information that can lead to the apprehension of the perpetrator.