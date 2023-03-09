The Public Works Department (PWD) on St. Kitts is currently in the drafting stage for the St. Peter’s Road Rehabilitation Project slated to commence later this year.



Minister of Public Infrastructure, the Honourable Konris Maynard stated in the National Assembly on March 7th that “In December, Parliament authorized seven (7) million dollars for this road project, but it may cost a little more.”



“It is important to note that it was not a part of the previous island main road project much to the dismay of the current representative and Prime Minister and though there is now allocation to the project, there was none before and so the works of planning and designing could only have started this year,” Minister Maynard said.



Minister Maynard also spoke about some decisions made to upgrade the road infrastructure which include not just repaving the road but widening some areas, upgrading drainage systems, building sidewalks, as well as levelling the road.



“The process to begin work is sometimes long and invisible and this is the part where the public does not see all of the works and planning that has to go through this process,” he said. “A scope of works has to be developed, contractors and consultants have to receive tender documents, they have to be given time to tender usually six weeks minimum for a project of this size.”



He also explained that coordination with utility companies such as The Cable, Flow, SKELEC, and the government’s Water Department is paramount as they will identify their underground and aboveground assets to ensure they will fit into the new road infrastructure.



He stated that home and property assessments will be done for properties that are within 100 feet of the road to track any adverse effects of the vibrations caused by the rollers.



“All of these things will take time and so I urge and ask for some patience as this process continues,” said Minister Maynard.