BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 30th July 2021)- Superintendent Cromwell Henry, a member of the COVID-19 National Task Force is calling on members of the public to comply with the restrictions even though a long holiday weekend is approaching.

“As we approach the long holiday weekend, we are reminded again that social activities are restricted, and only with the permission of the Commissioner of Police should such activity take place and we ask persons to exercise extreme care and caution not to put yourself at any risk of being infected with COVID-19.”

Superintendent Henry made the appeal while speaking at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing held on Wednesday 28th July 2021.

“Avoid crowds, avoid crowded events and always wear your mask and follow all the other protocols,” he added.

Superintendent Henry, during his presentation, talked about the new one-week curfew period that took effect on Monday 26th July that is expected to continue until Monday 9th August 2021 with the timeframe of 11:00PM night.

“We continue to see an easing of restrictions in this new iteration of the Emergency Powers COVID-19 regulations SR&O 31 of 2001.While most of the provisions of this new regulation remain the same as previous versions. This latest version which commenced on July 26th has allowed for more time before the night curfew begins. The night curfew now begins at 11:00 PM nightly and ends at 5:00 AM the following day, and this will continue until August 9th.”

Additionally, he said restrictions on social activities remain in place and that they continue to require permission from the Commissioner of Police.

“Mass gatherings are still prohibited, and only limited social activities are being approved at this time. We are reminded that we are not yet out of the woods as we are still seeing new cases daily which indicates that the virus is still in the community. As such, we encourage all to get vaccinated to reduce your risk, and to follow all the non-pharmaceutical measures to further protect yourself.”

Superintendent Henry highlighted that Regulation 14 of the new regulations provides some restrictions on travelers entering the Federation.

“Sub regulation 5 states: All arriving travelers who are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus shall remain in a government quarantine facility for a period of three days and be tested for the COVID-19 virus on day four. Sub regulation 5 (C) continues: ‘The person shall only be released from quarantine upon receiving a negative PCR test.

He revealed that a couple were recently arrested and fined for breaching their quarantine.

“On Wednesday 21st July, [Farakhan Assagay] and Natasha Robinson arrived in the Federation from the USA and were in quarantine at the Montpelier Hotel in Nevis.”

Superintendent Henry continued: “On the morning of Saturday 24th July, the couple left their quarantine without authorisation and journeyed to St.Kitts via a ferry. They were eventually located at a residence in Frigate Bay that night and were taken to the government quarantine facility at the OTI to complete their quarantine and to be tested. Their test results returned negative, and they were released from quarantine on Tuesday 27th July.”

According to him, they were taken back to Nevis where they were arrested and charged for breaching their quarantine, and they were taken before the Charlestown Magistrate Court where they were convicted and fined US$500 to be paid in one day.

As reported, the fines were paid and they were allowed to leave the Federation.

“The police have taken a zero tolerance approach to breaches of quarantine as this puts the entire community at risk. This includes persons who are required to remain in self-quarantine at their homes on the instructions of any medical officer,” Superintendent Henry encouraged.

Furthermore, he asked for full cooperation of all residents to adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols.

“Whatever instructions or directions are imposed by any medical officer as these are all intended to keep us all safe.”