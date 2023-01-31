Kittitians and Nevisians from all walks of life are invited to the historic installation ceremony of the first female Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Her Excellency Ms. Marcella Liburd JP at Government House on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 4:30 pm.

The installation of Her Excellency Liburd will follow on the heels of the swearing-in ceremony which takes place at Government House on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 11:50 pm to be attended by a small group of invitees and carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and ZIZ TV (Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Her Excellency Liburd has had a long and illustrious career spanning that of educator, lawyer, senator, the first female Speaker of the National Assembly post-Independence, the first female to be elected Chairperson of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, and the first female Deputy National Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, Member of Parliament and Minister of Government.

Having served as the Governor-General’s Deputy since September 2022, His Majesty King Charles III has now appointed her as the first female Governor-General of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. All other Governors-General were appointed by the Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8, 2022, having served as the longest reigning British monarch with 70 years on the throne.

Her Excellency Liburd succeeds His Excellency Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D who was appointed as Head of State in 2015.