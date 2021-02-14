BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Friday 12th February 2021) – A police officer standing on the back of a man faced down in a drain with running water, captured via cellphone recording of a passerby, has resulted in widespread debate for what appears to be a case of accused police brutality in the eyes of the public.

Allegations and questions of excessive and inhumane force used is the argument of many viewers concerning the incident said to have taken place in Nevis on Saturday 6th February 2021.

In the first 14 seconds of a 26-seconds video footage seen by this media house, at least two other officers can be seen; one of whom appears to be searching the pockets of the man.

The faced down man can be heard saying “A can’t breathe…”

He appears though to willingly comply with the request of the officer standing on him asking that he “relax youself”.

At one point the officer also instructs him to “Relax youself… move you hand” and the man can be heard seeking clarity asking “which one…de right or left?”

The officer can also be heard saying to the cell phone user capturing the video footage that “Dat a how aryou does get inna trouble…” has also not been sitting well with viewers who have been expressing, shock, anger and disappointment.

A police press release was issued on Tuesday 9th February indicating that an investigation has been launched into the matter having viewed “videos that show parts of an incident that occurred in Nevis and involved several of our Police Officers.”

See full text below:

“The High Command of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has viewed, with deep concern, videos that show parts of an incident that occurred in Nevis and involved several of our Police Officers. The High Command would like to inform the general public that an investigation has been launched into the matter.

We want to reassure you that your safety and security remain our number one concern. We have in place well established protocols and procedures for Police Officers to follow when responding to reports and apprehending or arresting suspects. Our organization remains committed to the fight against criminality and strongly believes in respecting human rights and the dignity of others.”

Notably, the content of the police statement, too, has been bashed by members of the public who are of the view that it should have contained more information such as about disciplinary actions brought against the officers.