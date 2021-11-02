BASSETERRE, St.Kitts (Tuesday 2nd November 2021)-A 50-year-old escapee inmate of Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) was recently on the run for over 24 hours hours before he eventually turned himself back into police custody.

Police say Alphonso Thompson of West Farm escaped custody at the JNF General Hospital on October 29, 2021, where he was admitted as a patient.

Reportedly, he was convicted on October 22, 2021, for the offence of making use of threatening language and was sentenced to serve thirty (30) days in prison.

On the day of his escape, source at the police department shared the information sometime after 10:00PM that day then in a follow-up report on Sunday 31st October shortly before 9:00PM, it was stated that he “turned himself in this evening.”