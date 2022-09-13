WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tomorrow, September 14, Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, will convene for a full Committee hybrid hearing entitled, “When Banks Leave: The Impacts of De-Risking on the Caribbean and Strategies for Ensuring Financial Access.”

This hearing will include testimony from Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley on the impact of de-risking in the Caribbean. Prime Minister Mottley’s testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee marks the first time in nearly 40 years that a Prime Minister will testify before Congress.

WHAT: Full Committee Hybrid Hearing



WHO: Committee on Financial Services, led by Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D-CA)



The hearing will have the following witness:

First Panel:

· The Hon. Mia Amor Mottley, K.C., M.P., Prime Minister of Barbados; Minister of Finance, Economic Affairs and Investment; Minister of National Security and the Public Service (with responsibility for Culture and CARICOM Matters)

Second Panel:

· Ms. Wendy Delmar, CEO, Caribbean Association of Banks

· Mr. Wazim Mohamed Mowla, Assistant Director and Lead of the Caribbean Initiative, Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center, Atlantic Council

· Mr. I. Wayne Shah, Senior Vice President, Financial Institutions – Head of Caribbean Region, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and Executive Director, Financial & International Business Association (FIBA)

· Mr. Amit Sharma, CEO, Founder, and Director, FinClusive

· Ms. Liat Shetret, Director of Global Policy and Regulation, Elliptic

WHEN: Wednesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. ET



The hearing will be livestreamed at https://financialservices.house.gov/live/.

Due to the latest information available regarding COVID-19, hybrid hearings will take place in 2128 Rayburn House Office Building with a virtual option for all Members and witnesses to participate remotely.

Visit https://financialservices.house.gov/calendar/ for the most up-to-date Committee schedule.