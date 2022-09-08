Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 7, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, said to the staff of the St. Kitts Electricity Company (SKELEC) that the energy sector is a top priority of his government during a visit to staff working at the Needsmust Power Plant on September 7, 2022.



“I understand that the production of power is under significant stress at this time and what you all are doing here to a great extent is a herculean type of work to make sure that the country can move and the economy can move and people can have as normal a life as possible under the circumstances,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.



He mentioned that the Honourable Konris Maynard under whose portfolio energy falls is presently out of the country on official business and that SKELEC is an important part of Minister Maynard’s ministry.



He said that Minister Maynard made a presentation to the Cabinet on Monday, along with the general manager and another representative from SKELEC, and that the Minister is working diligently to bring St. Kitts and Nevis’ energy situation back to a state of normalcy after a failure on the alternator of one of the main generators at the Needsmust Power Plant, in addition to overhauls and other equipment failures that led to reduced generation capacity at the plant.



“The perfect storm has happened where we have had generators shutting down and we have to look for alternative ways of making sure that we have electricity production,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said.