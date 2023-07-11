A team, led by Prime Minister and Minister of Health, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, visited the proposed site for the construction of a modern state-of-the-art, climate-smart general hospital that will lead the transformation of the delivery of quality healthcare services in the Federation.

Joining the Honourable Prime Minister on the site visit today (Tuesday, July 11) at Camps were Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin; His Excellency Ambassador Leon Natta-Nelson and representatives from Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC) from Taiwan.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew (second from left) with representatives from Overseas Engineering and Construction Company from Taiwan

Prime Minister Dr. Drew said it has been clear for a long time that a new hospital is needed in St. Kitts that can withstand the growing impacts and adversities associated with climate change.



“In this environment of climate change, we need a climate-smart hospital, one that is also technologically advanced and one that would satisfy the needs of our people as they have them in this new era of healthcare delivery. And so, I want the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to know that they deserve good, quality, modern healthcare and we are here to deliver it for you,” Dr. Drew said.



The prime minister added, “I want to say to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that this belongs to you and I encourage you that when this is completed that you own it, take care of it, make sure that it continues to deliver not just for us in this present generation but for those who would come after us, and this is something that I’m sure you would be proud of.”



The construction of the new hospital will be a cooperation project between the Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan).



Ambassador His Excellency Michael Lin said in addition to financial assistance, the Taiwan Government will also be providing technical assistance to this project.



He said, “We are very happy to provide not only funding but also we are bringing in one of our most prestigious companies, Overseas Engineering and Construction Company (OECC) from Taiwan, to join hands with the St. Kitts and Nevis Government to complete this project.”



The OECC is owned by Overseas Investment & Development Corporation (OiDC), which was established in 1995 to assist the Taiwan government in enhancing its bilateral relationship with countries it has diplomatic relations with and to fulfill its international obligations.



The linear site at Camps covers between 12-15 acres of pristine land. In a short time, developers will conduct the necessary soil tests and carry out Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) to determine the suitability of the site.

Speaking earlier this year, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said it is his administration’s intention to commence work on the new hospital at least by the mid-term of the government’s first five years in office.