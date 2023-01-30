Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew met with the various Heads of National Security this morning [January 30, 2023] to discuss joint operations to be implemented as part of the ministry’s mandate to employ and strengthen its crime-fighting strategies.
Present at the meeting were National Security Advisor, Major General Stewart Saunders; Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adolph Adams; Assistant Commissioner of Police Andre Mitchell; and Assistant Commissioner of Police McCarta Browne.
The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to work diligently to ensure that the security agencies maintain a zero-tolerance approach to crime, focusing on the preservation of law and order within our communities.
Prime Minister Dr. Drew Meets With Top National Security Officials
