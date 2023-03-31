The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew today (Friday, March 31) held cordial discussions with a high-level delegation from the World Intellectual Property Organization (W.I.P.O.), led by the Director of the Division for Latin-America and the Caribbean, Ms. Beatriz Amorim-Borher.



The W.I.P.O. delegation, which also included the Head of the Caribbean Section in the Division of Latin America and the Caribbean, Ms. Carol Simpson, was on a two-day (March 30 & 31) official visit to the Federation.



Registrar of the Intellectual Property Office, Ms. Jihan Williams accompanied Prime Minister Dr. Drew in Friday’s meeting.



During the discussions, the W.I.P.O. officials updated the honourable Prime Minister on the important work of their organization and looked at how the partnership between W.I.P.O. and the twin-island Federation can be further strengthened.



In addition, Prime Minister Dr. Drew and Ms. Williams discussed with the W.I.P.O. representatives St. Kitts and Nevis’ bid to host the 2023 Caribbean Ministerial and Heads of Intellectual Property Offices Conference. These meetings are traditionally held every two years.



While in the Federation, Ms. Amorim-Borher and Ms. Simpson also dialogued with senior representatives of various ministries.



St. Kitts and Nevis has been a member of the World Intellectual Property Organization since 1995.