BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 08, 2022 (SKNIS) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Kingdom of the Netherlands are committed to working closely together for the benefit of the people of both nations.



This was discussed when His Excellency Sandor Marnix Raphaël Varga van Kibéd en Makfalva, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to St. Kitts and Nevis met with Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew today, Thursday, September 08, 2022, at the prime minister’s Government Headquarters office.



His Excellency Raphaël Varga van Kibéd is on his first official visit to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. He previously presented his credentials virtually in February of 2021.



While in St. Kitts and Nevis, Ambassador Raphaël Varga van Kibéd is also expected to pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas.