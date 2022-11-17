As a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), St. Kitts and Nevis faces the brunt of the effects associated with climate change. Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis the Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew on November 15, 2022, called for greater support for SIDS in the fight against climate change.



“In my UN address I spoke about the climate issue and that we in the Caribbean, especially small island states, our footprint is very small when it comes to the carbon issue attributed to the increase of global temperature or global warming. And the global warming we know is responsible for a lot of climate issues; we see hurricanes more frequent and stronger in some areas. We see flooding, heat, droughts and we see the melting of the ice caps and this is really resulting in a lot of loss and damage. The issue is for a while that when it came to being placed on an agenda, various interest groups and countries worked to keep that out of the discussion. But at COP27 it made the agenda. So, we recognize that this is an advancement, however, we still continue the struggle to secure that funding for loss and damage because we are suffering loss and damage all the time because of climate change,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew in his press conference with Cabinet members at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Ballroom.



At the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Dr. Drew called for a resolute recommitment to multilateral cooperation on issues related to climate change. Further, Prime Minister Dr. Drew reiterated that the Multi-Dimensional Vulnerability Index should be used as the standard in accessing the true position of nation-states.



“You might have heard me speak about MVI, the Multi-Dimensional Vulnerability Index, which means that you cannot just judge us on GDP alone to determine if we can have access to concessionary loans which we do not have because we are considered a high-income country. Yet, we are expected to deal with loss and damage, we are expected to convert our country at least from an infrastructural standpoint into a resilient country. And that is why you would hear me speak all the time about the sustainable island state. That will cost money. Just to build a climate-smart hospital is going to cost us near to $100 million U.S Dollars. Climate-smart means that we are building a hospital that would resist the issues that are associated with climate change. So, if we are hit by a heavy hurricane at least we should have a hospital that can stand up and treat our people,” said Prime Minister Dr. Drew.



According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the multidimensional vulnerability index (MVI), seeks to increase eligibility for small island developing states (SIDS) to receive greater financing to address their unique vulnerabilities—namely, their proximity and reliance to the ocean and climate change.