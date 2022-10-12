St. Kitts and Nevis’ longest and most faithful diplomatic ally of nearly four decades, the Republic of China (Taiwan) celebrated its National Day otherwise known as Double Ten Day (for the tenth day of the tenth month) on October 10. It marked the 111th year since the founding of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the 73rd National Day since the government relocated to Taiwan in 1949, formally separating from mainland China (formally the People’s Republic of China).

The National Day was punctuated with the spectacular annual National Day Parade outside the Presidential Office in the capital city of Taipei where Her Excellency President Dr. Tsai Ing-wen addressed thousands of Taiwanese citizens.

In her address, President Tsai promised a better Taiwan for the world.

“My fellow citizens, the greatest duty for all of us living on this land is to do everything we can to give the next generation a better country, and to give the world a better Taiwan,” she said. “Greater economic growth for Taiwan means more complete and resilient global supply chains. A more secure Taiwan means a more peaceful and prosperous region and world. And a more democratic Taiwan means a stronger global alliance.”

The Taiwanese President chronicled the journey of Taiwan.

“This is the years-long road we have travelled, from a darker time to a brighter future. Though it has been a difficult road, those difficulties have shown us what it means to be Taiwanese, and have helped us see what Taiwan means to the world,” said President Tsai to loud applause from the audience.

She added: “Today’s Taiwan is democratic, free, prosperous, and culturally diverse. Not only has Taiwan become a focus of global attention, but our people have come together around a shared determination to safeguard our homeland. Today, saying ‘I am Taiwanese’ is a statement of honour and an expression of pride.”

She ended her National Day address by saying “My fellow citizens, we are all family. Let us stand on the world stage with courage, determination, and confidence. Let us make Taiwan a Taiwan of the world, and let us give the world an even better Taiwan.”

The National Day festivities came to a close in Chiayi County with a dazzling fireworks display for 45 minutes accompanied by dramatic orchestral music and some quarter-million reported attendees. The pyrotechnics show included hundreds of drones in the sky, lit up in patterns that formed various images and symbols ranging from Chinese characters to the Taiwanese flag. The show was the capstone of the nation’s “Double Ten Day.”