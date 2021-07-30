BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Friday 30th July 2021)- “I’m persuaded that the vast majority of our young people are in fact responding positively, and I would hope that those few who continue to have criminal minds and continue to be bent on criminality that those individuals would cease and desist from this activity.”



These were the sentiments expressed by Premier Mark Brantley during his opening statement at his monthly press conference held on Thursday 29th July 2021, in wake of recent gun violence with a most recent shooting incident taking place hours before daybreak, leaving a young man wounded.



“This morning I woke [to] very sad news that we have had a shooting incident on the island of Nevis, and that a young man even now as we speak is getting medical attention, and it is our hope that he will survive the wounds that he would have suffered inflicted by gun firearm,” he told.



According to Brantley: “At the end of the day, I have said time and time again from this rostrum and elsewhere that crime does not pay, and whatever short term gains that people think that they’re getting ultimately ends in long term pains.”



He made reference to criminal activity leading to either imprisonment or death.



“It really does not pay and I think that over the last two and a half to three years we have ushered in… an environment in the country which is far better for us all and so I’m hopeful and prayerful that this young man survives,” Brantley remarked.



He continued: “I would think that given an opportunity for greater hope, given an opportunity for our people, particularly our young to live more full some lives, given an opportunity for the island and country to be at peace, given an opportunity for us as a government and in the private sector to create the environment in our country for growth and development that our young people would respond positively.”



“The public would know that we have made considerable effort and some progress in the fight against crime, particularly violent crime but events of the last two or three weeks have caused some consternation as we wonder what again are our young people engaging themselves in.”



Brantley extended concerns and condolences to family and friends of the latest wounded individual with hope “that those who would have involved themselves at almost 3:00 AM today in this type of criminal behaviour that they will be swiftly brought to justice.”



He mentioned a deadly shooting that took place two Fridays ago, and noted that through the assistance of public and many civic minded individuals the police have had an arrest and feel that they have solved that particular crime.



“Of course while we commend the police for solving crime, I would much prefer to commend our society for there being no crime in the first place but nevertheless let me commend the police for their continued efforts and out superintendents Sutton and his team who continue to work hard to keep Nevis safe,” Brantley stated.



Information from the Police Public Relations Department indicates that police on Nevis are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday 29th July at Pump Road at about 3:00AM that morning.



Shot and injured is a male resident of Stove Grove.