The Cabinet Ministers met under the Chairmanship of Prime Minister, The Honourable Dr Terrance Drew, on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023, and made several important decisions to improve the welfare of our people.



The Honourable Minister of Youth Empowerment et al, Isalean Phillip, shared that a Youth Unemployment Taskforce has been established to examine and present to the Cabinet, programmes and strategies to alleviate youth unemployment and to ensure that our young persons are adequately prepared for and actively engaged in the labour market. The Taskforce, comprised of governmental and private sector representatives, is currently compiling relevant data to accurately reflect the current unemployment rate of youth in the Federation. Additionally, a national labour force survey with a youth lens and perspective will be conducted in the short term.



The Cabinet received an update from the Honourable Minister of Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, on the ongoing work of this department. The observation phase has been completed which included community walkthroughs and interactions. Some of the issues found include drainage concerns, roofing problems, derelict vehicles, upkeep of green spaces, and littering of ghauts. Minister Clarke reported that the empowerment officers are now in the engagement phase, where strategies and actions will be implemented to address the issues found during observations.



This week, Minister Isalean Phillip whose responsibilities include persons with disabilities, has been invited to attend the Special Olympics 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany by Special Olympics International. Minister Phillip will not only attend the 2023 Special Olympic Games to

support our Saint Kitts and Nevis Special Olympics team but she will also be participating in the Global Forum for Inclusion Conference. This Forum will bring together Special Olympics athletes, youth leaders, heads of state, heads of government, ministers, intergovernmental organisations, civil society, researchers, and the private sector, with the goal of driving initiatives on inclusion forward and shifting the global conversation on inclusion from policy to action.



